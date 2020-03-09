Police offer ‘shelter’ to women complainants

Kozhikode

09 March 2020 00:52 IST

The exclusive mobile unit, the first to be rolled out in the State, to reach out to women in remote places

The city police on Sunday launched a mobile helpline project, Shelter, to reach out to women complainants who find it difficult to directly approach local police stations for various reasons.

Writer Khadija Mumtaz flagged off the special police vehicle under the innovative scheme, which was initiated to mark International Women’s Day.

Project coordinators said it was the first time in Kerala that such an exclusive mobile unit for directly receiving complaints from women was launched. The facility will be available in Kozhikode city police district throughout the year on an experimental basis. An extension of the service with the existing helpline - 9497923380 - will be considered on the basis of the number of complaints received, they added.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Police Commissioner A.K. Jamaludheen said the mobile unit comprising three women police officers would reach out to women staying in remote villages and colonies. He added that details of daily camping spots would be communicated in advance.

“If a particular case demands spot legal action, it will be taken up by the designated squad. They will also hand over cases to the local police stations concerned after studying the nature of petitions. All major cases involving attacks against women and children will be directly investigated by the Women’s Cell,” Mr. Jamaludheen said, adding that mediation or legal aid too would be made available to complainants through the cell.

Women’s Cell head K.M. Leela said complainants could locate the camping spots of the mobile unit by dialling 1515. “Apart from fixed spots, we will try to be present in places where women turn up to attend public events in large numbers. Also, we will set up around 50 complaint boxes in various parts of the city,” she added.

App launched

A special mobile application named Shecare was also launched by the Women’s Cell with the support of Qkopy Online Services in Kozhikode city. According to Women’s Cell officials, the app has a number of advanced features to send awareness alerts to women, besides informing of things to watch out for and helplines with real-time connectivity.