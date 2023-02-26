HamberMenu
Police nab escapee in gang rape case

He had been at large for nearly two years

February 26, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The City police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old man, who was at large, in connection with a gang rape case. P. Indyesh Kumar of Pantheerpadam was nabbed during a flash inspection conducted by the City Special Action Group in Salem.

It was in July 2021 that the alleged gang rape took place in a parked bus near Mundikkalthazham in the city. The survivor was a differently-abed woman who left her home after a clash with the parents. Two other suspects, M.V. Mohammed Shameer and M.V. Gopish, had been arrested soon after the incident.

Police sources said the man was reportedly roaming around various pilgrim centres after leaving the city. He was identified by the investigation team while he was travelling to Kozhikode to secretly meet his family members, they said.

