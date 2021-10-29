Police nab 30 fugitives in special drive

KOZHIKODE

29 October 2021 22:14 IST

Squads led by SHOs raid hideouts

As part of a two-day special drive, the city police have arrested 30 persons who were at large in connection with various criminal cases registered in the limits of police stations in Kozhikode city limits. The arrests were made on Wednesday and Thursday under the leadership of checking squads led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapnil Mahajan.

The squads, comprising Station House Officers, carried out surprise inspections in suspected locations. A Special Branch squad was also in action to track the movements of such persons, who had been evading the investigation teams for months or years. The swift action came subsequent to a directive from District Police Chief A.V. George.

More than half of the fugitives were arrested from the limits of Nadakkavu, Vellayil, Kozhikode town, and Kunnamangalam police station limits. Special branch officials said searches were on to net more such persons, who went hiding following court warrants.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), A. Umesh, said the special squads in action would also strive to track those who escaped to various foreign countries and bring them back. Lookout notices would be issued soon as part of the further proceedings, he said.