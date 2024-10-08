GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police, MVD to conduct joint inspection at bus accident site in Kozhikode

District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) P. Nidhinraj visits accident spot

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Rural police will conduct a joint inspection with the support of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and the road engineering wing to ascertain the circumstances that led to the KSRTC bus accident near Thiruvambady. Statements of some passengers who escaped with minor injuries have already been recorded as part of a preliminary investigation into the incident.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) P. Nidhinraj, who visited the accident spot on Tuesday, said the health condition of most of the injured passengers was satisfactory.

Two killed as bus falls into river in Kozhikode

“There were 45 passengers as per preliminary reports. It has to be verified further with the number of issued tickets,” said Mr. Nidhinraj. According to him, the injured passengers were seemingly clueless about the actual cause of the accident. They could recall only the driver’s attempt to apply the sudden brake, he added.

Though a few raised concerns about the validity of the vehicle’s insurance after checking it online, KSRTC sources said such claims were baseless. They said all buses of the KSRTC were covered under a group accident insurance scheme, and the victims would get all the eligible assistance.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:11 pm IST

