Police, MVD intensify vehicle checks

Camera surveillance in containment zones

Special squads of the police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) have intensified vehicle checks in view of the Onam season. Highway patrol squads have been asked to track speed limit violators and those who leave vehicles in public places without following parking rules.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the squads will depend more on camera-based surveillance in containment zones. In other areas, they will carry out direct vehicle checks by following physical-distancing norms.

Traffic policemen, including those who are part of the motorbike squad, have been asked to instantly lock or remove private vehicles spotted in no-parking areas. Like in the past, private cranes too will be hired for the purpose.

Police and MVD officials say those who defy traffic rules will have to pay the recently hiked penalty amount. On Thursday’s enforcement alone, the MVD squad collected a fine of ₹95, 000 in 86 different cases. Drunk driving, helmetless ride and underage driving will be dealt with strictly.

Across the State, officials are also following strict verification of vehicle documents.

The use of point-of-sales (POS) machines too is under the consideration of MVD squads in Kozhikode district. It will enable easy payment of fine using credit or debit cards.

Also, the machines will help squads easily access details of vehicles and enter the types of violations for further proceedings.