Police move to find new parking slots fails to take off

Non-cooperation by a few private landholders has foiled a move by the police to temporarily avail vacant private plots in the city to streamline parking facilities. Incidentally, it was one of the most promising proposals made by the police last year to provisionally address the issue.

Though preliminary discussions were held with owners of a few easily accessible properties, they were apparently non-cooperative. The proposal was put forward considering the possibility of its low-cost implementation without much project preparation, construction, and land development activities.

Police sources said landowners had rejected the idea saying that they wanted to launch real estate ventures on the said plots. In fact, they were apprehensive of complications involved in reclaiming the plots, they added.

A traffic wing official said the enforcement of traffic rules, especially action against illegal parking, could be strengthened provided ample parking facilities are available for motorists. Though local bodies or the district administration is responsible for streamlining such facilities, the police came up with a temporary solution in view of chances of its quick implementation, he added.

When the State Youth Festival was held in the city 2015, more than 10 such vacant private plots had been identified and converted into temporary parking areas. It had benefited hundreds of motorists.

Access too was very easy to such locations as the police could identify such spots along all major roads in the city.

There were facilities to park at least 50 vehicles in each of such identified slots.

According to the traffic police, the proposal had also been discussed at the district-level Road Safety Authority meeting as a practical solution to quickly address parking vows.

In the wake of opposition from landowners, concerns in the sector can be resolved to a large extent only if the proposed multi-level parking plazas are opened, they said.