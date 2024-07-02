Police, media urged to work together to protect human rights

“Both the media and police are sentinels who protect human rights. One is not the adversary of the other, and hence do not throw stones at each other,” Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission K. Baijunath told the police and media persons at a seminar on ‘Media and Police’ organised by the Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) as part of its forthcoming district convention in Kozhikode on Monday. Opening the seminar, Mr. Baijunath pointed out the need for the police to maintain a good relationship with the public for effective policing and called upon the media to help build up that relationship.

“It is not just the rich and influential who have human rights but the poor and common people too and it is the duty of both the police and the media to ensure that the human rights of the latter is upheld while performing their respective duties,” he said.

Citing corruption as the biggest human rights violation in the world, he pointed out that only 10% of the police force in Kerala violated human rights. “However with the power they hold and the possibility of misuse, that 10% is too high a number,” he saidcalling upon the policemen to be humane and empathetic towards the problem of people who seek help from them.

State working committee member of KPOA P. Pradeep Kumar moderated the seminar. Writer and social critic Hameed Chendamangalloor, and retired Superintendent of Police Prince Abraham spoke in the seminar presided over by district president of KPOA V. Shaju.