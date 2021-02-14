Police launch probe as NRI businessman goes missing

Family members allege kidnap by unidentified gang

The Nadapuram police have started an investigation after a 53-year-old Non-Resident Keralite from Thuneri went missing. Though the family members of T.K. Ahammed claimed that he was kidnapped by an unidentified gang on Saturday morning, the police have not got any clear evidence to verify it.

According to the complainants, Mr. Ahammed, who was running a firm in Qatar, was abducted while travelling on his motorbike. Quoting an eyewitness, they claimed a car-borne gang had stopped him near Nadapuram. It was a dispute over the suspension of an employee that led to the abduction, they said. Mr. Ahammed’s family members said they had received a call from anonymous person demanding ₹1 crore as ransom to free the captive. The details of the phone calls were handed over to the Cyber Cell for further investigation.

The complainants claimed that Mr. Ahammed had received a number of calls from different persons with a demand to give compensation for the terminated employee. It was reportedly a Koyilandy native who was terminated from the job following the alleged violation of contractual conditions. Police sources said he would be quizzed shortly as part of the probe. “We have already registered a man missing case and the search is on to trace him at the earliest,” they said.