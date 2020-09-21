Police launch hunt for fugitive in rape case

Kozhikode

The police on Monday carried out searches in different locations in the district for Mujeeb Rahman, an accused in a rape case who escaped from a quarantine centre under the Kozhikode district jail on Sunday night. He escaped from the spot around 9 p.m after breaking open a door.

The Nadakkavu police said they had sent alerts to all police stations in north Kerala to track the escapee. His photograph had been widely circulated for identification. The police squads carried out searches near the Railway station, bus stands and various city lodges for him.

The Mukkom police, who arrested the man in connection with the rape case, said Mujeeb was involved in a number of cases including burglaries and ganja peddling. In the newly registered rape case, the victim was an elderly woman who was assaulted and robbed.

The police said they had fast-tracked the investigation into the case and filed the charge sheet in the court.