Police invoke sections under SC/ST Act to probe tribesperson’s death

February 15, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Special squad to investigate; no documentary evidence yet to prove that Viswanathan was manhandled, says police official

The Hindu Bureau

The police have invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as part of the continuing investigation into the unnatural death of Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad.

The move comes close on the heels of criticism by the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The panel had questioned the logic behind applying just Section 174 under the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

The intervention of the panel also prompted the police to constitute a separate team for further probe. District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena and Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju will oversee the investigation. They will also submit a separate report to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes that had recently enquired about the legal measures taken by the police.

“The identification of four persons who were caught on surveillance cameras near the medical college hospital [MCH] while interacting with Viswanathan will be crucial for further investigation. However, there is no documentary evidence yet to prove that anyone had manhandled him in the name of theft,” said a senior police officer associated with the probe. He also confirmed that the statements of five guards at the MCH were recorded as part of attempts to trace the suspects.

At the same time, there is no clue yet about the person who claimed to have lost his mobile phone and money near the MCH. It was following this unverified complaint that Viswanathan was allegedly exposed to a public trial and harassment. According to the police, there was no written complaint from anyone about such a theft.

