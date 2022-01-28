Police intensify drive to check underage driving in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

28 January 2022 20:09 IST

Priority on booking offenders using surveillance cameras

Aimed at reducing the number of road accidents involving young riders, the Kozhikode City and Rural police have stepped up surveillance on national and State highways. Booking offenders using surveillance cameras will be given priority.

Warning messages have been circulated through the social media pages of the police. Parents or vehicle owners concerned will also have to face penal action in cases of underage driving.

Mobile patrol squads and traffic police teams will be part of the surprise checks along highways. According to police sources, surveillance cameras with automatic number plate recognition feature and still cameras of the local patrol squads will be used for the drive.

Advertising

Advertising

The details of the vehicles and owners will be tracked instantly using the updated mobile applications of the Motor Vehicles Department. The vehicles, if impounded, will be released only after the clearance of legal formalities by the parents or vehicle owners.

Extending support to the campaign, many social media users have come up with a list of locations where instances of underage driving occur. The list mostly includes busy locations around some prominent educational institutions.

“There should be a permanent system to monitor underage riders other than occasional checks. The police should cover the premises of educational institutions where young riders resort to road race,” says V. Mehaboob, a road safety volunteer.

Meanwhile, checking squads say the intensified action is just one of the methods to discourage underage driving along with routine inspections. Besides remitting fines, the violators and their parents will have to undergo a training session on road safety before the impounded vehicle is released, they add.