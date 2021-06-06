Police intensify checking in Kozhikode as part of tighter curbs

Kozhikode

06 June 2021 19:46 IST

Meat shops, takeaway counters emerge as problem spots with unhealthy rush

The number of police checking points has been increased in Kozhikode city as part of tighter curbs till June 9 to check COVID-19 test positivity rate. Accordingly, intensive checking was held on Sunday in the city, and only genuine self-declaration claims by passengers were approved.

Apart from national and State highway checkpoints, police personnel conducted surprise inspections covering bylanes and junctions in the city outskirts.

Monitoring of inter-district travel was intensified on district borders to discourage non-emergency trips. With the support of home guards, additional barricades were put up in several locations to impound suspected vehicles. The authenticity of stickers affixed on private vehicles for preferential treatment was also verified.

An officer attached to the mobile patrol squad said meat shops and takeaway counters were found emerging as “problem spots” with unhealthy rush in the absence of police surveillance. “Considering public safety, we have deployed motorbike squads to keep an eye on such locations,” he added.

A home guard from Mavoor said the reluctance on the part of some traders to down shutters after permitted hours was also causing trouble. “Though the police booked several such merchants to discourage the trend, a few were found defying orders in the name of essential service,” the officer said.

The police are also vigilant in the wake of suspected attempts to smuggle liquor and drugs misusing inter-State truck services meant for shipping essential commodities. They said all suspected goods carriers would be intercepted with the support of the highway patrol squad for thorough inspection.