Police in search of gang behind online grooming of schoolchildren as drug peddlers

February 23, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Kozhikode City police has intensified search for a 10-member gang of youngsters who allegedly groomed several adolescents, including girl students, as drug carriers with the support of discreetly operated social media profiles. The names of the suspected youths are now with an investigation team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotic Cell) Prakasan Padannayil.

The police came across details of the secretly operated social media profile on Instagram from a Class XI girl who recently revealed to the investigation team that she was also part of the group of carriers. The girl who was addicted to MDMA was emerging as a carrier for the gang that exploited her for flourishing in the illicit trade.

In the investigation, it was found that the girl was lured by the gang nearly three years ago when she was a Class VII student. Her family took up the matter with the police as she was finding it hard to continue her studies even after undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre. The police also secured details of the other four girl students who were part of the carriers’ gang.

According to police sources, many social media profiles were under the scanner of cyber patrol squads for suspicious drug deals. The new case came up at a time when the police were busy tracking the IP addresses and other details of suspicious profiles with the support of the Cyberdome. There were also suspected Facebook and Instagram accounts created and operated from abroad.

“Last year, there were efforts by some students in the city to create discreet WhatsApp groups for hosting private events and drug parties. Some events that were planned with the support of such groups had even been exposed by investigation teams,” said a senior police officer. There were even incidents where senior students played the role of agents on instant messaging groups for the promotion of drug abuse, he added.

A few months ago, a Class VIII student from Azhiyoor panchayat was identified as being allegedly groomed as a carrier by drug peddlers. The incident came to light thanks to vigil shown by her teachers. There were allegations that the police had not properly investigated case to track the suspects. Besides, the city witnessed protests against the alleged release of one of the accused on bail without conducting proper follow-up probe.

