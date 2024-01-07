Police in search of cyber volunteers to beat increasing cyber crimes

January 07, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aimed to improve the participation of educated youth in cybercrime prevention activities, the police in association with district-level cyber cells have started encouraging the enrolment of maximum number of youngsters and IT experts as cyber volunteers. An online campaign is now under way to promote the signing up process on the official portal-www.cybercrime.gov.in- and to make the drive a success.

Though the enrolment option has been available on the police portal for several years, many have been unaware of this. The voluntary service is now being promoted widely in the wake of the increasing cyber crimes alongside advancements in the Artificial Intelligence sector.

“We are in need of volunteers for three roles such as unlawful content flagger, cyber awareness promoter and cyber expert. This will help the police perform better and improve the public awareness on the changing faces of cybercrimes and criminals,” said a police officer with the Hi-Tech crime inquiry cell. He also added that the enrolled youth would be bound to offer their service at free of cost in the preferred area.

The prime role of content flaggers will be the identification of all illegal online contents including photographs, videos and posts related to child pornography, rape, terrorism, radicalisation and anti-national activities. For cyber awareness promoters the focus group will be the vulnerable group of children, women and senior citizens who may find it difficult to identify the risky elements in the cyber space and methods of prevention. The cyber experts will be dealing with specific domains of cybercrime forensics, network forensics, malware analysis and cryptography.

Officers with the cybercrime investigation cells said that the hi-tech crime inquiry cell in the State has been getting the technical support of IT experts in various domains with the formation of Kerala Police Cyberdome. Many of their professionals are offering their service at free of cost to track complicated cybercrimes and handle extensive awareness programmes. Enrolment of cyber volunteers will further strengthen the network, they added.

