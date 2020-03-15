Police in action to discourage visitors to tourism spots

Kozhikode

15 March 2020 00:06 IST

As part of the preventive measures in place against COVID-19, visitors who reached various eco and beach tourism destinations were sent back on Saturday. All the ticket counters managed by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) were shut following the District Collector’s order to comply with the health protocol.

Police officers from Kozhikode Town and Beach stations sent back several visitors who reached the Kozhikode beach and Butt Road beach on Saturday. Patrol squads covered all the major tourism destinations to discourage visitors and make them aware of safety guidelines.

Officers from the Town and Vellayil police stations said their squads would continue the vigil on Sunday. Police aid posts in different parts of the city too will be used for crowd controlling.

DTPC officials said the restrictions would be in place at least for two weeks based on instructions from the State government. Warning boards would be put up at all possible destinations, they said.

Destination management committees appealed to the public to cooperate with the safety measures and follow instructions of security guards. It should not be taken as a prohibitory order, but a precautionary measure, they said.

To comply with the safety protocol, wayside eateries near the beach were also closed down by their owners. Officials said similar restrictions will be in place for all public events and gatherings on the beach.