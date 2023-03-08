ADVERTISEMENT

Police identify man found dead near railway track in Kozhikode

March 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Police in Kozhikode have identified a 23-year-old man, who was found dead near a railway track at Koyilandy in the district on Sunday night, as Rafeeq, a former resident of the government children’s home at Thiruvananthapuram.

According to sources, he belonged to Andhra Pradesh, but had been staying in the State capital since he was three. After coming out from the children’s home, he had been living at different places doing odd jobs. The police had arrested Sonumuthu, 35, a resident of Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, in connection with Rafeeq’s death. It was reported that Sonumuthu and Rafeeq had travelled together in Malabar Express from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Both were standing next to the door and Sonumuthu allegedly pushed Rafeeq out of the train after an altercation broke out between them.

Though the incident happened two days ago, the victim could not be identified. It was the superintendent of the children’s home who came across the photos circulated by the police. It was matched with the photos in the database of the children’s home.

Meanwhile, the police have collected samples of Rafeeq’s hair and blood for a forensic examination. It is learnt that they will seek the custody of Sonumuthu, who is right now in judicial custody, for further questioning. Rafeeq’s body has been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

