HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police identify man found dead near railway track in Kozhikode

March 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Police in Kozhikode have identified a 23-year-old man, who was found dead near a railway track at Koyilandy in the district on Sunday night, as Rafeeq, a former resident of the government children’s home at Thiruvananthapuram.

According to sources, he belonged to Andhra Pradesh, but had been staying in the State capital since he was three. After coming out from the children’s home, he had been living at different places doing odd jobs. The police had arrested Sonumuthu, 35, a resident of Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, in connection with Rafeeq’s death. It was reported that Sonumuthu and Rafeeq had travelled together in Malabar Express from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Both were standing next to the door and Sonumuthu allegedly pushed Rafeeq out of the train after an altercation broke out between them.

Though the incident happened two days ago, the victim could not be identified. It was the superintendent of the children’s home who came across the photos circulated by the police. It was matched with the photos in the database of the children’s home.

Meanwhile, the police have collected samples of Rafeeq’s hair and blood for a forensic examination. It is learnt that they will seek the custody of Sonumuthu, who is right now in judicial custody, for further questioning. Rafeeq’s body has been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.