Police hunt for suspects in Chaliyam fire

January 04, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Kozhikode

With the support of a forensic team and fingerprint experts, the police have launched a scientific investigation into the latest fire outbreak at the Chaliyam fish landing centre in Kozhikode. The action comes in the wake of a complaint filed by a section of fishermen from the area alleging suspicious elements behind the incident that caused a loss of ₹1.15 crore.

Around 25 sheds used by local fishers to store over 4,000 plastic containers, boat engines, fishing nets, and allied accessories were gutted in the fire on Monday night.

Fishermen, who reported to the police, claimed that miscreants were behind the incident as there were several instances of them being warned by drug addicts and migrant workers. They also alleged reasons behind the fire outbreak were mysterious and demanded the police to launch a scientific inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, police sources said they were gathering evidence and recording statements of local fishermen. They added that details of a few suspects had been gathered.

The Forest department has also launched a separate investigation into the incident as it took place on their property. There were proposals to exchange the land with Fisheries department to develop the area as a mini harbour with better facilities. However, clearance for the project was delayed owing to technical issues.

“The development of the area as a mini harbour should get prime importance as traditional fishers are mostly operating in the area with country boats and fibre ‘valloms’fitted with outboard engines. In the wake of the latest incident, the State government should directly intervene for action,” says Karichali Preman, a functionary of the Kerala Fishing Boat Owners Association. He also added the loss of fishers should be compensated at the earliest to help them resume their jobs.

A few street vendors also had lost their belongings, including huge bundles of readymade garments, stored in the temporary sheds. The individual loss would be estimated soon by the Revenue department squads following the instructions from the district administration.