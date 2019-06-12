Police get evidence in transgender’s murder

The city police on Wednesday claimed to have secured some clinching evidence in connection with the case of the murder of 35-year-old transgender in the city in April.

Investigators said that video images obtained from a CCTV showed a person running from the location from where the body of Shalu lay on UKS Road on April 1. The support of the hi-tech cell would be sought to identify the suspect.

Previously, the police had collected CCTV visuals from various locations closer to the crime spot.

Attempts had been made to identify the person suspected to be a migrant worker. Interrogations of many suspects had not yielded any positive results so far.

The victim was strangulated to death using a saree. Reports said that a gang of men used to target transwomen in the city. The case was registered at the Nadakkavu police station.