Police flayed for case against locals who rescued woman from dogs

Action committees threaten indefinite agitation if case is not withdrawn

The Thamarassery police have drawn the wrath of socio-political organisations and elected representatives for registering a criminal case against a group of 20 identifiable persons from Ambayathode who allegedly manhandled a man during their attempt to rescue a 38-year-old woman from the attack of his guard dogs.

Leaders of some action committees said they would organise protest meetings at Thamarassery on Thursday to condemn the incident. They also threatened to launch an indefinite agitation if the police failed to withdraw the case.

“The woman who was seriously injured in the attack is yet to recover from the shock. It was those 20 persons who swung into action and saved her life. Treating them as criminals is an insult to society,” said a local action committee leader from Ambayathode. He pointed out that there was no planned attack as claimed by the youth in the petition.

Action committee leaders alleged that the police had acted in favour of the dog owner who had no local licence to hold dangerous dogs. They also claimed that it was the second such incident in which his “irresponsible behaviour” caused injuries to innocent persons.

Haris Ambayathode, an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) functionary at Kattippara, said the police had arrested the accused only after a series of local protests last Sunday. “Despite being a grave incident, they cleared his bail within a few hours after the arrest. The strangest development was his counter case against the rescuers which was taken up seriously by the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, those who stood by the youth said there were deliberate attempts on the part of a few persons to depict the incident as planned, to trigger clashes. They also argued that it was an unfortunate incident, which should be addressed in a sensible way.