Police, excise step up drive against ganja smugglers

Kozhikode

07 December 2020 01:35 IST

Vigil intensified in view of festival season, new relaxations in COVID-19 curbs

Surprise checks by the police and the newly constituted strike forces of the excise department have been intensified in the district in the wake of the recent seizure of huge quantities of smuggled ganja and other narcotic substances.

The vigil was stepped up in view of the upcoming festival season and the rush subsequent to the latest relaxations in COVID-19 regulations.

Though the number of trains in service is less now, the Government Railway Police (GRP) squads are staying alert to track the movement of suspicious consignments and carriers. The parcel booking area is now constantly under the checking of the shadow squad.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) sources said their Crime Prevention and Detection Squad would resume full-fledged operations in a few days following the decision of the Railways to operate more special trains. Within a week, two or more special trains were likely to start service and it would naturally demand the strengthening of surprise inspections along with other special squads, they said.

Apart from the local strike forces, a State-level squad of the excise department is out on the field to coordinate surprise raids. It was such a team that seized a packet of smuggled ganja extract worth ₹25, 000 from a Kozhikode native on Friday. According to excise department sources, some of the frequent offenders have already been put under the surveillance list.

In Kozhikode rural area, the national highway stretch between Kunnamangalam and the Wayanad Ghat Road will be brought under the surveillance of mobile patrol squads.

According to police sources, the route has been witnessing a number of drug trafficking cases involving carriers who are reportedly connected to the large-scale suppliers from Bengaluru and Mysuru. The priority here is to check the load in various inter-State trucks and goods carriers, they said.

The support of the Thamarassery Ghat Road Protection Committee will also be sought to monitor suspicious vehicles and those misusing the isolated stretches of the road for drug consumption. Closed circuit cameras set up by the committee will be closely monitored during the Christmas and New Year season.

Apart from the State and National highways, traffic on some of the rural roads connecting Kozhikode with its neighbourhood districts will be monitored with the support of motorcycle squads. Plainclothesmen have also been deployed in some of the interior areas to track the late night movement of suspicious vehicles.