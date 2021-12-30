Police, excise squads to prevent crowded parties on New Year eve

Bookings in hotels and tourism facilities being monitored

As part of the vigil in place to prevent rave parties and unhealthy gatherings on the eve of New Year, excise and police squads have started checking the booking records in various hotels, tourism facilities, and homestays. The squads also visited some such facilities in the rural areas of Kozhikode to check the celebration plans and the number of guests being given accommodation on the New Year eve.

“All the Station House Officers have been asked to keep vigil in their area to prevent crowded celebrations after 10 p.m. till January 2. In the wake of the Omicron threat, the message has already been circulated widely through social media for better reach,” said a senior police officer from the Kozhikode Rural police district. He made it clear that the combined squads of police and excise departments would be on duty to enforce the latest directives from the government for checking the pandemic threat.

Meanwhile, some of the tourism facility operators in the district have come up with strong protests over the latest regulations which, according to them would drag the whole industry into crisis again at the peak season. They also alleged that the unexpected cancellation of bookings by tourists was a shocker for many who had a lot of plans to explore the seasonal opportunities.

A homestay entrepreneur from Balussery said he was forced to accept booking from only families in the wake of the latest instructions from the State Government. “Like me, many homestay owners are in a situation to turn down the booking requests from youngsters’ groups in the wake of the heightened regulations,” he revealed.

The Kerala Tour Promoters’ Association leaders said many of their previously planned trips were cancelled following the latest ban on night travel. According to them, the latest instructions from the government had spoiled the business of many small scale investors in the sector.

“We have been going through a severe financial crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic. The latest regulations at this peak season will again test our patience,” said K. Purushothaman, district secretary of the association. He claimed that the government was heedless of the suggestions put forth by the association for the welfare of the investors in the sector.