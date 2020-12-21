Police, excise squads intensify checks in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

21 December 2020 01:04 IST

Efforts to prevent year-end rave parties, smuggling of drugs and liquor

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the striking squad of the Excise Department will soon strengthen their surveillance in remote tourism destinations as part of efforts to curb drug-induced revelry and year-end rave parties. Plainclothesmen of both squads are on the field to prevent attempts to smuggle narcotic drugs and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from other States.

Checking of inter-State goods carriers is on in full swing near the district borders and highways. The Thamarassery Ghat Road will be monitored by a special police team in the wake of recent seizures of huge quantities of ganja from trucks. The squad is also likely to monitor closed circuit television cameras on the route.

According to police sources, there has been a steady rise in the smuggling of ecstasy drugs in various parts of the State ahead of the New Year celebrations. Considering the huge demand for drugs, many persons have turned carriers, hoping to make a quick buck.

Homestay and resort owners will have to be more cautious and keep a record of visitors. Details of international tourists will have to be intimated to the nearest police station. The rules will also be applicable for those operating health tourism projects and houseboats.

According to Excise Department sources, the striking units under various excise circle limits will remain alert during the period. They will mainly check attempts of illicit liquor brewing and supply. Special control rooms have been set up to receive complaints from the public about suspicious activities.

The Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force also have launched surprise inspection squads to track the movement of suspicious consignments through trains. Parcel service operators have been asked to check suspicious consignments.