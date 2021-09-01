Police, excise intensify vigil as drug smuggling registers spike

KOZHIKODE

01 September 2021 23:02 IST

Squads to carry out surprise inspections, monitor movement of inter-State vehicles

Noticing a spike in the attempts to smuggle in drug and other narcotic substances on rented vehicles with fake numbers, the police and excise have resumed intensive vehicle checking, covering the national and State highways in Kozhikode district. District borders will be covered by separate teams to carry out surprise inspections and monitor the movement of inter-State vehicles.

The use of official stickers and logos on the carriers’ vehicle to mislead the checking squads have been brought to the attention of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force. Henceforth, no vehicles will be granted any special privilege in the name of official stickers or logos. Also, there will be efforts to verify the authenticity of such stickers on the spot by contacting the authorities concerned.

“In a recently exposed ganja smuggling case, the carriers were found using the official sticker of lawyers on their rented vehicles with fake numbers. Since it is reportedly a new trickery to bypass checking, the squads have been asked to stay alert,” said an official attached to the anti-narcotics squad. He said the various surveillance cameras along the national and State highways would be used to track the movements of such suspected vehicles.

For several months, the police and excise squads have been very keen on checking inter-State goods carriers after some of the drivers were found misusing their trips for shipping ganja to wholesale traders in the State. Many such vehicles had been intercepted by the police on the Thamarassery-Wayanad route during flash inspections.

A police officer, who was part of many flash inspections at Thamarassery, said the smugglers were found coming back to the business by employing women as carriers by offering huge returns. “We are also aware that there are carriers who pretend as families or well-placed businessmen to hoodwink the police and flourish in the trade,” he said.

The increase in the number of seizures during flash inspections has also bolstered the confidence of various field-level squads working against the smuggling of narcotic substances. According to Excise Department officials, the special drive conducted by them during the Onam season alone netted 89 persons who smuggled ganja and Indian made foreign liquor. There were 15 narcotic smuggling cases, they said.