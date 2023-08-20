Police, Excise intensify checking in Kozhikode against drug trafficking

August 20, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

KOZHIKODE

Special squads of the Excise and the police have put in place a 24x7 vigil against smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and narcotic drugs in view of the Onam season. Apart from a heightened surveillance over the already identified hotspots of drug pushers, the squads are now proceeding with flash inspections at suspect locations.

On the instructions of the higher authorities, random checks will be carried out covering inter-district and inter-State vehicles on borders. Joint inspections are also under consideration for ensuring flawless vigil around railway stations, bus stations, and tourist destinations.

According to Excise sources, arrangements are in place to monitor fishing boats that are likely to be used for smuggling of IMFL from Mahe. Besides, demand is rife that a coastal patrol with the support of the marine enforcement wing be launched to nab suspects, they said.

Police officers in charge of flash checking confirmed that the suspected involvement of migrant workers in IMFL smuggling targeting the Onam market would be monitored with the support of plainclothesmen. Local police stations will also step up activities of patrol squads covering suspected colonies, they said.

Arrangements have been made to increase the frequency of aerial surveillance at suspected locations using drone cameras. Faulty surveillance cameras at important locations have been replaced to improve live monitoring.

According to Deputy Excise Commissioner V. Rajendran, the striking forces formed by the department will be on duty 24x7, and it will quickly respond to confidential complaints from the public on suspected drug trafficking. He informed that informants would be rewarded.

The Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force also will intensify checking of parcels and consignments in trains and railway stations. Unclaimed consignments will be impounded for further screening.

