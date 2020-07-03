Police enforcing stringent physical distancing norms

Kozhikode

03 July 2020 00:08 IST

It follows death of security guard who was found positive for SARS-CoV-2

The police have started adopting stringent measures to ensure physical distancing in Kozhikode city and rural areas of the district during their daily enforcement drive. This follows a recent incident in which a security guard who was found dead in his house near Vellayi tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

There will also be restrictions on transporting people in police vehicles in order to shut all possible chances of disease spread.

Henceforth, only ambulances will be used to attend to medical requirements of street dwellers. The places where rough sleepers are temporarily accommodated will now be open only to those who have undergone the mandatory medical examination.

Advertising

Advertising

It was also decided to make use of the district-level COVID-19 cells to ensure police personnel’s safety.

The decision to strictly implement the physical distancing protocol was taken after seven police officers, including a Circle Inspector, who had conducted the inquest on the security guard’s body were advised to go into quarantine.

Though the officers had followed all safety norms, they were totally unaware that the man had contracted the disease.

Preventive measures will be strictly followed in containment zones like Vellayil. People will be allowed entry into police stations after assessing the nature of complaints.

There will also be restrictions on taking individuals suspected of involvement in petty cases directly to police stations.

In containment zones, police personnel will attend only to emergency cases in order to minimise interaction with the public.

Demand for ambulances

Meanwhile, a few Station House Officers have sought the allotment of sufficient number of ambulances in the city and rural areas to meet emergency requirements. This is in view of restrictions on use of police vehicles. According to them, people with suspicious health conditions can be offered support in time only with the spot availability of ambulances.

Considering the situational challenge, enforcement activities on roads in containment zones too have been rearranged in such a way to ensure the safety of police personnel. Also, special focus will be given to tracking traffic rule violations. Control room vehicles will be stationed in such a way to handle emergency situations without depending much on the services of local police stations.