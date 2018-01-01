Police crack the whip on illegal parking on Ghat Road

The police have finally started cracking down on motorists who misuse wayside spaces for illegal parking along the Thamarassery Ghat Road. As many as 20 drivers have so far faced the music for flouting the parking ban order issued by the District Collector on the 12-km stretch.

On Sunday, the police deployed separate squads on the busy stretch in view of the heavy traffic ahead of New Year celebrations. Heavy goods carriers were diverted via Kuttiyadi pass.

Sources said that the police were considering setting up a permanent outpost at Adivaram to regulate vehicular movement on the congested stretch. Since the parking ban is already in place, the outpost is likely to be set up soon, they added.

Meanwhile, members of Ghat Road Protection Samiti said several motorists had taken the ban order casually in the absence of a permanent checking system. They demanded that more cautionary boards be erected along important stretches to discourage the practice.

According to Revenue Department officials, the police have been given strict instructions not to allow overloaded trucks to ply on the stretch, as they disrupt traffic, besides damaging the road. They added that a weigh bridge would be set up near Adivaram in a few months to check suspected vehicles.

Tourism Department officials said that more convenient parking spaces would be made available to motorists with the support of local bodies.

Besides, construction or buildings near the road will be monitored.