Police crack down on COVID-19 norm violations in Wayanad

The police registered cases against three mosque committees in Wayanad district on Saturday for allowing mass prayers attended by over 200 people. Mass prayers were held at Juma Masjids at Vythiri, Chundale and Madakkimala, flouting the directive of the district administration, District Police Chief R. Ilango told The Hindu.

They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Kerala Police Act, added Mr. Ilango.

Elsewhere in the district, most mosques were deserted as people offered prayers from their homes following the district administration holding a meeting with many religious bodies requesting them not to hold gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Holy mass

Meanwhile, Jose Porunnedom, Bishop, Syro-Malabar Diocese, Mananthavadi, said holy mass with participation of devotees, including on Sundays, would not be held in churches under the diocese in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Bishop handed over the circular regarding the announcement to District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Saturday.

Vehicle movements

The Tamil Nadu government imposed restrictions on all vehicle movements, except trucks carrying essential commodities and emergency vehicles, from Kerala through various check-posts, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, including the checkposts at Choladi, Kottur, Kakkundi, Thaloor, Noolpuzha and Cheeral, on Saturday morning.

Though the Karnataka government was yet to impose such restrictions on vehicle movements, they stepped up surveillance on the Kerala-Karnataka border checkposts at Tholpetty, Bavalai, Muthanga and Perikkalloor ferry checkpoint, said Mr.Ilango.

Inter-district checks

The police began random checking of vehicles on the inter-district borders at Lakkidi, Niravilpuzha, Boys Town and Periya as part of inter-district quarantine enforcement. The checking would help to know if any quarantine violations were made by people placed in house quarantine in Kozhikode and Kannur districts, Mr. Ilango said.

“We have constituted four more flying squads to enforce any spillover from the interstate borders,” he added.

Geofencing

The Wayanad cyber cell also started using geofencing technology to monitor the movements of persons under house surveillance. If any quarantined person moved out of home, the police headquarters would receive alerts, he said.