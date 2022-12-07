Police court controversy over release of prime suspect in synthetic drug trade

December 07, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The release of a person involved in a major synthetic drug trafficking case involving minor girls as carriers has landed police officers from Chombal station in a soup.

Though the man had been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint by a Standard 8 girl who was hired as a carrier, the police released him on a simple bail on Tuesday claiming that the complainant’s statement was weak.

The alleged laxity came to light following protests by a number of organisations, including political parties, against the police citing political influence of the accused. The protesters had also taken out a march to the police station claiming that the version of the police on the victim’s petition was false.

On Wednesday, the police faced a major setback when Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh ordered a fresh probe by the Excise department into the incident. His directive to the Deputy Excise Commissioner to submit an interim report dealt a heavy blow to police officers who allegedly tried to hush up the incident.

An all-party meeting called by Azhiyoor panchayat on Thursday also flayed the alleged laxity on the part of the police in taking up the case seriously which was reported a few weeks ago by the girl’s parents. They said the failure of the police to take prompt action spoiled the goodwill of various anti-drug awareness campaigns.

The statement of the girl, who is also a Student Police Cadet in her school, came as a shocker to many as it revealed the secret influence of drug pushers among youngsters. The way they made the girl a carrier gave a rude shock to the school authorities. The girl revealed the details reportedly during a counselling session.

According to her statement, she was first offered a synthetic drug-laced biscuit with a claim that it would boost her health. After she became addicted to the drug, she was offered injections to boost the effect. Later, she was misused as a carrier to supply drugs to secret agents in the network in Thalassery. She also revealed that many students of her age in and around the panchayat were trapped in the network of drug pushers.