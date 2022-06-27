Police Complaints Authority holds sitting in Kozhikode
Next sitting to be held on July 18
The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) settled three complaints on the first day of its sitting at the collectorate conference hall here on Monday. The sitting will conclude on Tuesday. There were altogether 28 complaints. The remaining will be considered at the next sitting to be held on July 18, a press release said.
