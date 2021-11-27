Police chatbot to help public make complaints hands-free

The voice-assisted service of the Kozhikode unit of the Kerala Police Cyerdome enables users to locate nearby police stations and file complaints on noticing crimes

The Kozhikode unit of the Kerala Police Cyerdome has introduced a user-friendly chatbot service, Kerala Police Assistant, to help the public submit complaints hands-free using Google Assistant.

On Saturday, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas launched the innovative chatbot service, which can be explored using the wake-up command, ‘talk to Kerala Police’, after enabling the voice assistant feature on the mobile phone.

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Ashok Yadav, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapnil M. Mahajan were present at the inaugural demonstration.

Officials at the Police Cyberdome said the chatbot would help anyone access the services of the Kerala Police without installing any special purpose apps or browsers. By pronouncing ‘talk to Kerala Police’ in Google Assistant, one can access services hands-free in the most convenient and quickest way, they said.

According to the technical team behind the initiative, the chatbot service helps users locate nearby police stations and file complaints on noticing crimes like chain snatching, child abuse, sexual harassment, and rash driving. Besides, it will be a convenient tool for the differently abled who depend on voice-assisted search for information gathering, they said.

Senior police officers said it was a proud moment for the Kozhikode Police Cyberdome, which had already emerged as a cyber centre of excellence with the public-police participation model in combating cybercrimes.

Cyberdome officers S. Niyas, S. Nighil, O. Sujith, T. Ashwin, K. Abhilash, P. Sivakumar, and K.S. Srikhil were among those who teamed up with IT experts to implement the project. Cyberdome volunteers Shabeeh Bin Shakkir and Sree Lal extended technical support as other key expert members.