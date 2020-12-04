Police book six persons for attacking newly-wed youth

Bride’s uncles suspected to have led the assault gang

The Koyilandy police on Friday booked six persons on the charge of attacking a newly-wed youth and smashing his car following a dispute over his marriage at Naderi on Thursday evening. The attack was allegedly masterminded by the bride’s uncles who made their entry with swords and iron rods.

Police sources said the youth, who had married his lover under the Special Marriages Act, was attacked while he was on the way to the bride’s house along with some of his friends and relatives for solemnising the wedding the religious way.

According to the police, the solemnisation event was fixed following a cordial invitation from the bride’s family and to amicably settle the disagreements. However, the bride’s two uncles spoiled the plan and resorted to a street attack, the police said.

The youth and some of his close friends suffered minor injuries in the incident. The attackers withdrew from the scene after some of the local people came to the rescue of the victims.

The Koyilandy police said they had identified two main suspects in the incident and a search was on for them. They refuted the allegation by the youth’s relatives that the investigation into the incident was delayed to facilitate the attackers’ escape.