Police book girl’s parents for suspected child marriage in Kozhikode

Case registered against those who solemnised the wedding

November 24, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police on Thursday registered a case against the parents of a 17-year-old girl whose marriage was solemnised at a religious function on November 18.

A case was registered against her husband as well who agreed to “child marriage” in violation of rules.

The police action followed a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer. According to the police, the marriage of the girl from Peringathoor in Kannur district was solemnised at Kuttikkattoor in the presence of a large number of guests. The child protection authorities came to know about the marriage through an anonymous message.

During verification, it was found that the girl would complete marriageable age only by April 2023. The marriage was solemnised earlier following pressure from the bridegroom’s family, the police said. They also made it clear that those who solemnised the wedding would also be exposed.

Soon after the case was registered, the newly-weds were found absconding. The police said they would trace the two. The girl will be subjected to medical test. After seeking legal opinion, a case will also be registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

