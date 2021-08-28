Police begin probe into alleged investment fraud in Kozhikode

Customers reportedly cheated by jewellery shop owners

Investigation is on into a suspected gold investment fraud in which several rural investors were allegedly duped by partners of a jewellery outlet at Kallachi in Nadapuram.

The incident came to light when local people who had made advance payment under a special gold scheme approached the police claiming that the shop owners had gone back on their promise.

According to the complainants, there were even large-scale investors who had invested gold for financial returns. Even small-scale investors had exchanged gold with the shop, they said.

The Nadapuram police said they had recovered some documents pertaining to the scheme. However, the shop owners are yet to respond and report to the police.

The ornaments collected for the scheme are reportedly safe.

Learning about the suspected fraud, several investors on Thursday gheraoed the jewellery outlet staff. Attempts by the police to contact the owners did not succeed, as their phones were switched off.

In a similar incident in the past, nearly 200 investors were allegedly duped by a Hyderabad-based company. According to the police, the company had mobilised ₹300 crore from various parts of the country. The kingpin was arrested following a Crime Branch probe.