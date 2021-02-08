Police begin investigation into death of cats

Woman files case against neighbour

The Medical College police have started investigating a strange incident in which five pet cats owned by a woman were allegedly killed by her neighbour. E.K. Hena, the complainant, approached the police with a claim that the cats were deliberately poisoned in different times and it was a clear case of cruelty towards animals.

The Medical College police said a case had already been registered against the suspected neighbour on the basis of a written petition. Further action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and forensic examination results, they said. According to the police, it would take at least two more weeks to ascertain the exact cause of death and the related forensic report. The man suspected in the case would be interrogated only on the basis of the medical reports. Though it was suspected to be a case of poisoning, it could be confirmed only on the basis of concrete medical reports, they said.

It was in the first week of February that all the five cats died. The first death took place on February 1. The complainant alleged that the animals were poisoned to end the alleged nuisance it caused to the neighbour.