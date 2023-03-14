Police begin inquiry into newborn’s death at Kozhikode hospital

March 14, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The alleged manhandling of senior cardiologist P.K. Ashokan at Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode city on March 4 has taken a curious turn.

The police are now inquiring into complaints by Kunnamangalam resident Hajira Naja and her mother-in-law Fathima Beevi against Anitha Ashokan, gynaecologist and Dr. Ashokan’s wife who treated Ms. Naja, and the hospital. While Ms. Naja has accused Dr. Anitha Ashokan of gross medical negligence that led to the death of her newborn, Ms. Beevi has also said that she sustained injuries after being pushed by Dr. Ashokan on the eventful day.

Dr. Ashokan was allegedly manhandled by those who accompanied Ms. Naja during an altercation after her health condition deteriorated following the delivery and the newborn’s death. The police have booked six persons in connection with the incident, and three have been arrested.

A local people’s action committee had on Monday staged a protest outside the hospital seeking justice, and Ms. Naja arrived in an ambulance to meet Rajpal Meena, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City). However, she was not allowed to enter the office, and her relatives met Mr. Meena and raised their grievances. They had claimed that their family members were being targeted by the police based on Dr. Ashokan’s complaint. Subsequently, a first information report was filed against Dr. Anitha Ashokan, and Ms. Naja’s statement was recorded. On Tuesday, Ms. Beevi reached the Nadakkavu police station to register a complaint against Dr. Anitha Ashokan and the hospital.

Police sources said that since the complaints were being filed around two weeks after the incident, the statements of those involved in the incident were being recorded step by step.

Meanwhile, P.T.A. Raheem, Kunnamangalam MLA, has written to Health Minister Veena George seeking action against those responsible for the newborn’s death. In his letter, Mr. Rahim pointed out that the death happened because Ms. Naja was denied treatment on time. He requested the Minister to take steps to bring out the facts related to the whole episode.