Kozhikode

Police auction unclaimed vehicles

The Mukkom police have auctioned off about 100 unclaimed vehicles, which were earlier impounded in connection with various cases.

Officials said efforts were on to dispose of 200 more such vehicles as part of the attempts to free up space in the station compound and start the construction of a multi-storey building.

The rusty vehicles, which were dumped in a three-acre station compound, were prepared ready for auctioning after a three-day effort by the policemen.

An Ottappalam native bought it through the bulk auctioning procedure held at the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode rural).

Dec 6, 2020

