The educational excellence awards, instituted jointly by the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) and Kerala Police Association (KPA), will be presented to the winners here on Tuesday. Inspector General of Police (North Zone) T. Vikram will give away the awards. According to organisers, 220 students have been shortlisted for the awards. KPOA district president C. Shyju will chair the inaugural event, they said.

