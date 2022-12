December 17, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode City police on Saturday arrested a suspect in the alleged murder of a man from West Bengal, in Kozhikode. The arrested in Arjun, 19, of Kadalur in Tamil Nadu. The youth was accused of killing Sadiq Sheikh of West Bengal to steal money. According to the police, Arjun wanted to use the money to fight another murder case in which he had been arrested. The youth committed the crimes in a span of eight months, the police said.