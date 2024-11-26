Police arrest husband of woman in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case again

The Pantheerankavu police in Kozhikode city have arrested a woman ‘s husband, who was earlier implicated in a sensational domestic violence case based on her complaint. The case was recently cancelled by the Kerala High Court after both of them expressed their wish to live together.

According to sources, the woman, a native of Ernakulam, was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode with injuries on her eye and face late on Monday. She later filed the complaint with the police, saying that Rahul P. Dev, her husband, had assaulted her on Sunday and Monday. She also urged the police to help her go back to her parents’ place. Later, the police arrested Mr. Dev. The sources said that charges would be booked against him after recording a detailed statement from the woman.

The police had earlier booked five persons, including Mr. Dev and his relatives, based on her complaint of domestic abuse. A couple of police officers were suspended from service following criticism of lapses in the investigation. The Kerala Women’s Commission too registered a case. Four persons, except Mr. Dev, were arrested and released on bail. However, the High Court cancelled the case in October after both of them claimed that they wanted to live together.