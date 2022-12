December 31, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Nadakkavu police in Kozhikode on Saturday arrested one more youth who was suspected of colluding with international drug peddlers. Rizvan Koya, 26, was nabbed after a month-long investigation into a major drug trafficking case in which he was a prime suspect. The youth who had fled to Dubai was taken into custody on his arrival at the Calicut airport.