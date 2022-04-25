Police and prisons stalls turn crowd pullers at expo in Kozhikode

Lesser known facts about the departments enthral visitors

An official explaining the functions of cotton rope used for execution to visitors at the Prisons department stall at the mega exhibition organised as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the LDF government, in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

“The sight of that thick cotton rope is enough to scare a man to death. Then why hang him?” a curious onlooker asked the prison official handling the stall of the Prisons department at an exhibition organised as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the LDF government in Kozhikode.

The stall displays the dummy of a man about to be hanged on one side, while a prison cell is on the other side. An official demonstrates the whole hanging process and the way of ensuring death, while visitors listen carefully, often with chills running down their spine. “The very purpose of this demonstration is to scare you, so that you will think about the aftermath before committing a crime,” the official joked.

The stall, the last of the 218 outlets, is one of the favourites of visitors, as it offers the challenge of spending an hour in a jail cell. The cell that features a common cot used by prisoners, their clothes, vessels, and toilet facilities is also a popular selfie spot. The stall also features lesser known details about the custom-made hanging ropes and the last execution in the State of ripper Chandran in 1991.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department stall is the other most sought-after one at the expo, especially for the dummy of a scuba diver hanging from the roof. The various equipment used by firemen during their operations are viewed with utmost interest by visitors. Videos of various risky operations undertaken by firemen and miniature models of fire service vehicles are crowd pullers here.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police have earned several admirers through its display of various weapons from AK 47 to grenades. The antique wireless systems, details on the bomb squad, and the latest forensic equipment have several admirers. Advanced technologies used by the police are displayed at the stalls of the fingerprint bureau, bomb detection squad, and the Forensic Sciences Laboratory.