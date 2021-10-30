Police aid post at S.M. Street relocated

Lack of power supply had affected security system at previous location

Unable to access power, an aid post opened by the Town police nearly two years ago at the entrance of S.M. Street has been relocated to a convenient spot on the street.

Technical issues that led to the denial of power supply had reportedly affected the security system installed inside the small cabin with an aim to closely monitor live camera feeds from along the street.

According to police sources, the power supply was denied with a claim that the cabin was operational on the premises of a building which was unfit and listed for demolition by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation. They said the decision to demolish the building and reject the power connection was taken after allotting the space to the surveillance facility.

“We have seen policemen struggling to operate the aid post without having power supply or any other basic requirements. Mostly they depended on street lights for functioning,” said a trader from the area. He said the Kozhikode Corporation authorities could have easily addressed the issue.

Though the repair of the CCTV control room devices was carried out at the new location to resume full-fledged functioning, replacement would be required in the case of some costly components. The devices meant to increase street safety remained non-operational from 2018 onwards for want of power supply. Though the Tourism Department was expected to meet the operational cost of the facility, it had nothing to spend extra for management.

“Apart from surveillance measures, the purpose of the aid post was to function as an information counter on the renovated street. Many a time the poor appearance of the aid post itself defeated the purpose,” said a tourist guide. The much hyped tie-up between the Police and Tourism departments actually failed to work out, he added.

Meanwhile, some civil police officers who had worked at the spot said the lack of facilities hardly affected their routine duty on the street. Though the control rooms did not function, visuals from the street had been monitored by policemen from other control rooms, helping them net many criminals, they added.