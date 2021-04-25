Police act tough on those who ventured out defying norms in Kozhikode

Patrol squads maintain strict vigil around critical containment zones

Deploying patrol squads and operating mobile pickets, the police acted tough on those who defied weekend regulations put in place as part of the pandemic control measures in the district on Sunday. Though the majority were found falling in line with safety regulations, there were a few who tried to exploit loopholes in guidelines and ventured out for non-emergency purposes.

Within Nadakkavu and Elathur police station limits, some of the traders who tried to carry out business without complying with physical-distancing norms were booked. There were also beauty parlour owners who faced action for not complying with directives. Details of legal action taken would be released on Monday.

On national and State highways, there were multiple checking points to collect details of vehicles and passengers. Vehicles were allowed to proceed only after verifying personal affidavit explaining details of trips. Inter-district travel was strictly monitored near the district borders with separate police teams.

“The majority of the vehicles we checked on Sunday were out for emergency purposes. They were only asked to follow personal safety measures,” said a Circle Inspector who was part of the patrol squads. Though Saturday’s activity was mostly focussed on creating awareness, many patrol squads swung into stringent enforcement on Sunday, he said.

As the police had already warned of impounding vehicles used for non-emergency purposes and pleasure rides, there was a noticeable drop in vehicular traffic on Sunday. On the Kozhikode-Wayanad highway alone, there were three main checking points, which helped screen almost all vehicles. Subsequent to the fall in the number of passengers, only very few private buses carried out regular services.

Following the District Collector’s order, patrol squads kept strict vigil around critical containment zones. Along with them, there were Incident Commanders, Sectoral Magistrates and Rapid Response Teams to oversee the implementation of safety protocols. Some of the locals who were found wandering on the streets were asked to undergo mandatory RTPCR tests on Saturday and Sunday.