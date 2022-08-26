Police act tough on erring motorists in Kozhikode

242 cases registered in four days under special drive

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 26, 2022 22:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have begun acting tough on one-way rule violators who have been challenging safety norms with no respect for the rights of pedestrians and other motorists.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner of Police A. Sreenivas, checking has been intensified in all the seven traffic sectors in Kozhikode city with focus on tracking late-evening and late-night violations.

Dr. Sreenivas said the special drive initiated by the police three days ago subsequent to media reports had exposed 242 cases so far. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered in two major cases as part of the ongoing drive, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.J. Johnson said the drive was led by senior police officers. “As part of the spot intervention plan, we have also deputed a night officer who will be taking care of late-night road enforcement activities,” he told The Hindu.

Residents’ associations, citizens’ forums, and ex-servicemen’s fraternity in the city have welcomed the move with a call to put in place a permanent checking mechanism other than occasional drives to track late-night traffic violations. They also said the intervention of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on the issue was laudable.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Radhakrishnan Nair, an ex-serviceman in the city, said the rampant violations mainly endangered the safety of pedestrians. In the absence of appropriate action, many drivers are seemingly ignorant of their responsibility to follow rules, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app