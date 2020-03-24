Police act tough on customers near Bevco outlet in city

Prohibitory orders issued by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao in view of COVID-19 pandemic were thrown to the wind on the first day itself by people who queued up in large numbers in front of various Bevco (Kerala State beverages Corporation Limited) outlets in Kozhikode district.

From Mahe

In Vadakara, the police used canes to disperse the crowd that defied prohibitory orders and thronged a local Bevco outlet.

There were also customers from Mahe where liquor shops were shut.

Indiscipline

The Vadakara police said they had chased away more than 200 persons who had unlawfully assembled in front of the beverages outlet. We used canes as customers were hesitant to leave the spot even after frequent requests, they added.

The situation was almost similar in two major sales outlets of Bevco in Kozhikode city.

Long queues

Though entry was restricted, long queues were visible in front of both the retail outlets.

Customer turnout was uncontrollable even at a rural Bevco outlet at Thiruvambady on Monday morning.