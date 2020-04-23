POCSO case against IUML leader

The Thamarassery police on Thursday booked a local leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the charge of sexually abusing a minor boy. The case was registered against O.K.M. Kunhi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the police, the victim was a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly brought to the accused’s home for some domestic work. The alleged sexual assault took place on March 19.