Kozhikode

POCSO case against IUML leader

The Thamarassery police on Thursday booked a local leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the charge of sexually abusing a minor boy. The case was registered against O.K.M. Kunhi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the police, the victim was a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly brought to the accused’s home for some domestic work. The alleged sexual assault took place on March 19.

Apr 23, 2020

