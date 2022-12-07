PNB fraud: no substantial evidence yet to establish former manager’s role

December 07, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The district Crime Branch squad probing the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money swindling case in which the Kozhikode Corporation lost ₹15.25 crore, inspected the bank’s Eranhipalam branch on Wednesday to gather more evidence in the case. However, the squad could not recover substantial evidence from the branch.

A similar inspection had been conducted at the Link Road branch of the bank. According to sources, the squad could not obtain crucial documents to establish the role of former manager M.P. Rijil, the prime suspect, in the multi-crore fraud.

Meanwhile, the investigation team led by Assistant Commissioner T.A. Antony is yet to rule out that Rijil had not received support from external agencies in executing the fraud worth ₹20 crore. The claim by Rijil’s lawyer in the district court that some senior bank officials and Corporation authorities had a role in the fraud is also being seriously considered by the investigation team. Incidentally, UDF and BJP leaders have already pointed fingers at the Corporation.

“It is unbelievable that the Corporation authorities have been unaware of the loss of its funds from seven accounts at various times. Also, it is impossible for a manager to carry out such a huge fraud independently and transfer all funds to his accounts unmindful of income tax concerns,” said a UDF functionary. He demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Citing the continuing delay in arresting the suspect, BJP leaders said there were big sharks behind the fraud. They claimed that the protests by the Corporation authorities demanding return of the lost funds were meant to hoodwink the public.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch sources said details of the case, which was likely to be referred to the CBI, would come to light soon with the arrest of the suspect who had been at large for over a week. “As the court order on his anticipatory bail application is expected on Thursday, there will be some breakthrough soon,” they said.