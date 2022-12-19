PNB fraud: Crime Branch squad completes recovery of evidence

December 19, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Crime Branch squad probing the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud has claimed that it has recovered all important bank transaction documents from M.P. Rijil, the prime accused in the case, to prove the charges against him. He will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court again on Tuesday when the five-day police custody ends.

“We collected the transaction statements after cross-checking a number of online payment gateways. He had also used multiple loan apps to transact funds and our squad managed to track all details during the custody period,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (District Crime Branch) T.A. Antony, who heads the investigation. He said the extension of Rijil’s police custody would not be required as the squad had managed to gather evidence against him.

Mr. Antony said there was no evidence to prove that Rijil had received external support to operate the multi-crore fraud. “He has also not revealed the names of anyone though his lawyer had raised contradictory claims in court while seeking anticipatory bail. Our investigation also confirms that Rijil is the only person behind the fraud,” he said.

One of the latest findings of the squad is that Rijil has reportedly spent ₹80 lakh for playing various online games. Earlier, the assumption based on the available records was that he spent below ₹20 lakh for gaming activities. The details endorsing the transactions have been retrieved from various mobile applications. Bank account statements reportedly reveal that ₹4 lakh is left in Rijil’s bank account.

District Crime Branch officers said the investigation had been successful as they could come up with documentary evidence against each charge within the shortest possible time. If required, the case would be handed over to the State Crime Branch wing for further investigation, they added.