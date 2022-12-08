PNB embezzlement case: court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of prime suspect

December 08, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of M.P. Rijil, the prime suspect in the alleged embezzlement of the Kozhikode Corporation funds from the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing the order, Principal Judge S. Krishnakumar endorsed government pleader M. Jayadeep’s argument that the suspect should be taken into custody for interrogation. Rejil, a senior manager with the PNB and now under suspension, has been absconding since the alleged siphoning of funds came to light.

The ruling empowers investigators (District Crime Branch) to go ahead with the arrest of the accused, Mr. Jayadeep said.

While dismissing the bail application, the court considered a report of the police that Rejil had illegally transferred ₹98 lakh from the Corporation funds to an inoperative account opened by him in his father’s name and subsequently deposited the money in his own account in Axis Bank.

The defence counsel argued that Corporation officials were the actual culprits, and that none could withdraw money without the knowledge of the civic body.

However, the court accepted the government pleader’s contention that the suspect, who was charged under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, had failed to maintain the trustworthiness required for his profession.

Further, the court approved the submission of the prosecution that the police had been investigating the role of several others in the case. Granting anticipatory bail to the accused at this juncture would harm the investigation and destroy evidence, Mr. Jayadeep argued.

The court did not entertain the argument of the defence counsel that the bank authorities had strategically misused the fingerprints and password of the suspect to trap him.

The court was also informed that seven accounts of the Corporation and 14 accounts of others were examined by an internal team of the PNB to ascertain the exact amount involved in the case.